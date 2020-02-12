Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2 patients in Russia with COVID-19 have fully recovered

International
Posted: / Updated:

A medical staffer works with test systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus, at the Krasnodar Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology microbiology lab in Krasnodar, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Russia has closed its land border with China and suspended most train traffic between the countries. (AP Photo)

MOSCOW (AP) — Two Chinese nationals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia last month have fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals this week, officials said.

A tourist from China hospitalized in the Zabaykalye region in eastern Siberia was discharged on Wednesday after a series of tests revealed that he was no longer infected. He is “completely healthy and poses no danger to people around him,” local health officials said.

On Tuesday, a hospital in the Tyumen region in western Siberia discharged a female student who was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Both patients, officials said, suffered from a mild form of the disease.

Russia reported two confirmed cases on Jan. 31. Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s government has halted most of its air traffic to China. All trains connecting Russia to China and North Korea have been suspended, and the Russian land border with China and Mongolia is closed.

Moscow has temporarily stopped issuing work visas to Chinese citizens and Chinese students who had left for the Lunar New Year vacation have been asked not to resume their studies in Russian universities until March 1.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said last week that Russia may start deporting foreigners infected with the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
53°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
53°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
52°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar