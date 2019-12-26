Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Switzerland avalanche hits marked ski trail; 2 injured

International
Posted: / Updated:

Rescue forces and helicopters still search for missed persons after an avalanche swept down a ski piste in the central town of Andermatt, canton Uri, Switzerland, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Six people have been rescued, two of them with minor injuries but cantonal authorities fear that several other people may be buried. An extensive rescue operation is underway. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — An avalanche swept across a marked ski trail near the Swiss town of Andermatt on Thursday, injuring two people.

Four others either were rescued or extricated themselves from the snow unhurt. Police and rescuers searched the snowslide after witnesses said more people might be buried, but the operation ended with police saying there were no more victims.

The avalanche occurred mid-morning while many holiday skiers enjoyed mountain sunshine the day after Christmas. A police spokesman said it was an avalanche of considerable size.

The German dpa news agency reported that heavy snow in recent days has raised the avalanche danger to level 3, meaning significant danger.

The two slightly injured people were flown to a hospital by the Alpine rescue service.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with areas of fog. Drizzle developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy with areas of fog. Drizzle developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Foggy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories