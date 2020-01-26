Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

19 killed in attack on Mali army base near Mauritania border

International
Posted: / Updated:

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Armed men attacked an army camp in Mali near the border with Mauritania, killing 19 soldiers Sunday, the armed forces said.

The camp in Sokolo in the Segou region remains under control by Malian Armed Forces, and the provisional toll includes five injured, the armed forces said in a statement on Twitter.

Souleymane Maiga, a resident of Sokolo, said the attackers temporarily had taken control of the camp.

“The army camp was attacked this morning by gunmen,” he said. “The attackers temporarily took control of the camp and destroyed everything before leaving. Many of the soldiers who were in the camp took refuge in the village.”

The attack wasn’t claimed but bears the hallmarks of jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida that are based in the Wagadu forest, located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the attacked village.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early then fog developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
48°F A few showers early then fog developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
51°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories