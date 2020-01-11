Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

12 migrants found dead, 21 rescued at sea off western Greece

International

by: DEMETRIS NELLAS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Medical staff transfer a survivor from an ambulance on arrival at a hospital in the northwestern Greek port town of Preveza, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Greece’s coast guard says 12 migrants have been found dead in the Ionian Sea and 21 others have been rescued after their boat took in water and sank. Searchers are looking for more survivors. (Andriana Soldatou/mypreveza.gr via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says 12 migrants have been found dead in the Ionian Sea and 21 others have been rescued after their boat took in water and sank. Searchers are looking for more survivors.

The deaths and sea rescues came southwest of the Greek island of Paxos, a coast guard spokesperson told the Associated Press, speaking on customary condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

“The initial report is that 50 people were in the boat,” he said.

The coast guard said someone from the boat had called the 112 emergency number at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. At least four merchant ships, six coast guard ships and a helicopter were searching for survivors amid calm seas.

No further information about the migrants was released.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Crowley

47°F Feels like 40°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories