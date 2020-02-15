Live Now
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Berlin music venue

International
Posted: / Updated:

Police and emergency cars stand in front of the Tempodrom venue after a shooting in Berlin, Germany, early Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. According to police one person was killed. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — One person has been killed and 4 others were injured in a shooting late Friday outside a Berlin event venue, German authorities said Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Berlin prosecutors said one or more people opened fire outside the Tempodrom, located near Potsdamer Platz in the center of the city, before fleeing the scene.

A 42-year-old man was killed, spokeswoman Mona Lorenz told The Associated Press. Four others were injured, some seriously. Lorenz couldn’t confirm whether the injuries resulted from gunfire.

Investigators don’t have any indication yet about what motivated the shooting but it doesn’t appear to be terrorism-related, Lorenz said.

The incident took place on a square in front of the Tempodrom as a Turkish comedy night was being staged inside.

Berlin has one of the highest number of killings per person among European capitals.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

