World Championship Gumbo Cookoff will return to in-person event in fall 2021

NEW IBERIA, La. (IberiaTravel.com)— After an incredibly challenging year, gumbo fans everywhere are looking forward to the return of the in-person World Championship Gumbo Cookoff in New Iberia.

Scheduled for Oct. 9 – 10, the cookoff is set to be the perfect fall weekend filled with live music, delicious gumbo, and the reuniting of thousands of gumbo lovers in Bouligny Plaza.

Details such as the theme of the event and band lineup will be announced later this year.

After great success in 2020, new additions such as the online merchandise shop and virtual live cooking demonstration are expected to continue in 2021.

If you are interested in cooking your own gumbo at the cookoff, email kelly@iberiachamber.org to inquire about available spots.

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce will post updates on social media and send them to their mailing list. Follow the festival on Facebook and sign up for email updates on the homepage at Iberiachamber.org.

For more information, please contact Avery Grubb, chamber public relations and marketing director, at avery@iberiachamber.org or (337) 364-1836.