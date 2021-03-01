Workshop explosion kills 63-year-old Abbeville man

IBERIA PARISH, La. – State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly explosion that occurred inside a workshop as three men were repairing an old boat on Sunday.

At about 1 p.m. firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Claude Viator Road in Iberia Parish where they found the injured victims.

All three were taken to an area hospital where one man died from his injuries on Monday.

Official identification of the victim is pending notification of his family, authorities said.

“Deputies learned the three men were doing welding work on an old boat when the incident occurred,” according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Investigators believe the explosion and subsequent fire were caused by a combination of welding activity and fumes from the boat’s gas tank igniting.

The incident has been classified as accidental.