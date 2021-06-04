Woman found dead behind home in New Iberia, details few

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police are investigating the death of a woman found behind an abandoned home on Lombard St. this evening.

New Iberia Police Sgt. Daesha Hughes said police responded to the residence in the 500 block of Lombard at around 6:30 p.m. this evening. The woman has not been identified, and it’s currently unclear how she died. As of 9 p.m., Hughes said the coroner had not arrived on the scene.

Hughes said police are not releasing further information at this time as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Updates to this story will be posted here as they become available.