Wife of fireman injured in gas fire explosion shares heartfelt story

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two New Iberia firefighters are still in the hospital after a gas explosion that injured five firefighters Thursday.

One of those firefighters is Isaac Zamora, who is battling severe second-degree burns and underwent surgery Friday morning.

Isaac Zamora, his wife Emily, and their two daughters

His wife, Emily, says Isaac suffered second-degree burns on his face and knees and extreme second-degree burns on both arm and hands when the gas fire exploded.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes.

Emily posted this emotional photo on Facebook later that night.

She said when her husband, Isaac, woke up in the hospital, he was on a ventilator, but he signaled with his arms that he loved her and asked for a hug.

Friday morning, Isaac had surgery on both arms and hands to clean his burns, and doctors started prepping for his skin grafts.

His wife and two young daughters are now waiting for Isaac to get well soon, so he can come home.

Emily says her husband is a fighter and knows he’s going to make it through this stronger than ever.

She’s asking the community to continue praying for Isaac and the two other firefighters badly injured.

New Iberia Fire Chief Gordan Copell says the men injured in the line of duty Thursday are all great firemen and also asks people to keep their guys in their prayers.

“It’s real tough. I’ve been doing this for 27 years, and it’s never easy. It happens, but they’re young so they’ll fight back,” Chief Copell said.

Isaac is still recovering at Our Lady of Lourdes.

The other fireman still hospitalized had surgery Thursday at Baton Rouge General and remains in their care.