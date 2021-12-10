Westgate High sent off by community for historic championship game

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Westgate High School football team is hoping for a state championship win tonight in the Ceasar’s Superdome, and before they left for New Orleans, alumni, and fans packed the stands one final time.

No matter what happens in the game, the team is already making history.

“Don’t underestimate us,” urged Jada Alexander, a Westgate High dance team senior.

Everyone loves an underdog story, and while Warren Easton has reached the state finals three times in the past few years, this is all new to the Westgate football team, and the Iberia Parish School District has waited 42 years since their last shot at a state title.

“This is our first time going to state, so we’ll be making history, and if we win, we’ll be putting the city on the map,” Alexander said excitedly.

Westgate High was only able to host one playoff game before being underdogs last week on the road, and if they play anything like that again, fans believe a win is within their grasp.

“That was the best game that we have seen as I high school game, and I think that we are going to have a repeat of last Friday tonight,” Jennifer Joseph, assistant superintendent of Iberia Parish Schools, encouraged.

Westgate High Alumna, Akela Walker, added, “We are going to be state champs. Mark my words.”

