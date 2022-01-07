Westgate High school going remote Jan. 10-13

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish School district is transitioning Westgate High School to remote learning from January 10 – January 13, 2022. In-person classes will resume on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Friday, January 14 will be a teacher professional development day, and school will be out for the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, January 17.

In light of the spike in COVID cases, the Iberia Parish School District urges all K-12 students and employees to wear masks in school buildings and buses to help reduce the spread of the virus and the need for quarantining students and employees.