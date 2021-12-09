Westgate High band can’t travel to playoff game due to COVID-19 exposure

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Westgate High football team is prepped for their state championship match up against Warren Easton on the road, but the Tigers biggest supporters, the ‘Pride of the Tigers Marching Band’ will not be with them.

“It’s sad. I’m a senior and this was my last game,” a band member tells News Ten.

Superdome policy requires all guests ages 12 or above to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test no more than 72 hours prior to entering.

A band member who wished to remain anonymous says they were tested Tuesday.

“Everybody in band all tested negative except one person.”

News Ten reached out to the Iberia Parish School Board office.

They follow the state’s department of health recommendations when it comes to COVID exposure.

It says students or staff members who have been determined to be in direct contact with an individual with COVID-19 will be asked to quarantine for 10 days and monitor for COVID symptoms.

Direct contact is defined as being within six feet for at least 15 minutes over a 24-hour period.

“It hurts. We are still trying to do everything we can to go.”

The policy also says students or staff do not have to quarantine if they are two weeks removed from being fully vaccinated or if they were engaged in proper mask wearing.

“The vaccinated members are allowed to go. There is only about 10 to 20 not in quarantine.”

An alumni of the school and former band member, who also wishes to remain anonymous, says splitting up the band would be devastating.

“They are all a family. They are breaking up a family.”

He says the band deserves the opportunity to represent their school and community.

“They practice. They work hard.”

As for the band member, he says he understands the policy in place but hopes they can find a safe way to help cheer on the tigers.

“The amount of support is amazing.”