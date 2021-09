NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Investigators with the New Iberia Police Department identified and are searching for three individuals wanted in connection to a homicide shooting that happened near the Super One in New Iberia on Sept. 3, according to a press release from NIPD.

Three people were taken to area hospitals, and one person died.

The following are wanted for their involvement in the homicide:

Bryce Simon, 25

Tyler Phillips, 22