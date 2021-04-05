URGENT: Iberia Parish shelter looking for homes for dogs set to be euthanized in coming days

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A local animal shelter is asking for the public’s immediate help as dogs face euthanasia due to overcrowded kennels in Iberia Parish.

The dogs you see here are in the most urgent need of adoption or rescue. According to ‘Animals of Iberia Parish Animal Control’s’ Facebook post, tomorrow may be the last day for most of these dogs. They say there are no empty kennels.

If you’re interested in adopting or rescue, you can contact Iberia Parish Animal Control in New Iberia by calling (337) 364-6311 or email animalsofipac@gmail.com.

