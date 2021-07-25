UPDATE: Youngsville man arrested following discovery of body found on road in Iberia Parish

UPDATE: A 43-year-old Youngsville man is behind bars following the discovery of a body early Sunday on Avery Island Road in Iberia Parish.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kent Broussard of Youngsville, has been charged with obstruction of justice and failure to seek assistance.

Sheriff’s Offfice Spokesperson Katherine Breaux said at around 2 a.m. Sunday deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a body on the side of Avery Island Road in Iberia Parish.

ISPO deputies arrived on scene to discover the deceased body of a 56 year old, white female.

Her identification is being withheld at this time, Breaux said.

Broussard was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail with no bond.

Breaux said additional charges are pending following an autopsy by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office .

