UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly Jeanerette shooting on Lovette St.

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in connection to Thursday night’s deadly shooting on First and Lovette Streets.



The Jeanerette Police Department, along with the City Marshal’s office arrested Kimmy Dauntain.



Dauntain is being booked on a charge of second degree murder.



Police have not released any other details surrounding the arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY:



JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Jeanerette Police are investigating a shooting this evening that has left one person dead. It happened about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of First Street and Lovette.

Another family is without a loved one tonight because violent crime. Details are scarce, but Jeanerette Police say a person of interest is in custody.

Someone called 911 saying they heard shots. Authorities rushed to the scene where they found a middle-aged man already dead on the ground.

Police Chief Dusty Vallot said it’s a tragedy that didn’t have to happen.

“Just like several other areas around here, we just need to put the guns down,” said the chief. “That’s the main thing. We have to get rid of these guns.”

It is still very early on in the investigation. Evidence is being processed and witnesses are being interviewed. The identity of the victim will not be released until next of kin is notified.