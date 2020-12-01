U.S. Marshals apprehend New Iberia murder suspect

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The U.S. Marshal’s Office Violent Offender Task Force apprehended a suspect from the July 29 murder of Qutin Collins of New Iberia.

Jarrell Joseph Colbert, 27, faces charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon. Colbert is also being held on a parole violation, according to New Iberia Police. He was captured on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Colbert is accused of fatally shooting Collins in the 900 block of Lynn Circle.

Neighbors say they saw Collins running across Lynn Circle suffering from a gunshot wound in the stomach before he fell in someone’s yard and passed away.

“When I got the call, I left work ASAP, not knowing what it was, not knowing the name. I just came home. When I came home, I’m talking the whole block was like a parade out here,” Tyrek Wiltz, a friend of the victim, said.

He says Qutin was quiet, but he was kind.