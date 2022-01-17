Two women hospitalized after New Iberia shooting Friday

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two women were hospitalized after being shot in the 700 block of Mississippi St. in New Iberia Friday, Jan. 14, according to police.

New Iberia Police Sgt. Daesha Hughes said one woman was released from the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The second woman’s injuries were classified as critical on Friday, though an update on her condition today has not been provided.

Anyone with information on these shootings should call New Iberia Police at (337) 369-2306.