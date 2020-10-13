Two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish kills New Iberia woman

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia woman was killed in a late afternoon two-vehicle crash on La. 674 at Blanchard Road, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Somvang Sinsayarath, 58, of New Iberia, was killed after her 2019 Honda Fit was traveling east on La. 674 and she failed to negotiate a curve. Sinsayarath lost control of her vehicle, which then crossed the center line and continued into the path of a westbound 2016 Chevy Tahoe.

Sinsayarath was buckled up at the time of the crash, according to LSP Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver and passenger of the Tahoe were buckled up and were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Impairment is unknown but toxicology tests were taken on both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.