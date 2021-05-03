Two New Iberia men arrested for attempted murder, cruelty to the infirmed

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) — The New Iberia Police Department arrested two men who were wanted in connection with robbing and beating a disabled person on April 25, according to a press release from their office.

Rijhanelle Flugence and Joseph Roberts Jr. were both arrested and are being held at the Iberia Parish Jail.

Flugence’s charges include attempted first-degree murder, second-degree robbery, cruelty to the infirmed, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs, and self-mutilation.

Roberts’ charges include attempted first-degree murder and second-degree robbery.