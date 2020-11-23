Two dead in a side-by-side utility vehicle crash in Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man and a woman are dead after the side-by-side utility vehicle ran into a drainage ditch embankment Sunday evening in Iberia Parish.

Renee Landry Hoffpauir, 53 and Chad Stansbury, 53, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Iberia Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to the call at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening in the 7400 block of Danielle Road. The initial investigation revealed the Utility Terrain Vehicle ran off the sugarcane field headland and into a drainage ditch embankment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar