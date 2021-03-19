Turner Industries to open division at Port of Iberia as port dredges access channel to Gulf of Mexico

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Big changes are coming to Iberia Parish, specifically to the Port of Iberia.

After the state invested $35 million dollars to deepen the port’s access channel to the Gulf of Mexico, a new business is going to open there.

Turner Industries chose the Port of Iberia over 30 ports along the Gulf of Mexico and the eastern seaboard to operate from.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says it’s a huge win not just for Iberia Parish but for Louisiana as well.

“It wouldn’t be possible without improved access to the gulf that’s being made possible by a $35 million investment and dredging here and actually lowering several pipelines as well,” Governor Edwards told News 10.

He says it’s a project he and state legislators have been working on for more than a decade.

“When I first got to the legislature in 2008, my very first year, we were talking about trying to find a way to dredge this channel to get it deeper so that there could be more access to the Gulf of Mexico to this port with larger and larger vessels. So I can tell you it’s been in the works even longer than that,” he added.

It wasn’t until 2021 when the state finally funded the project.

“Working with the legislature, we have been able to get $35 million of capital outlay to do this deepening, and I think it’s going to pay for itself. In fact, more than pay for itself over the years with the return on investment. It’s just going to be tremendous for our state,” Edwards said.

Turner Industries, one of the biggest employers in Louisiana, is now opening a division at the port to fabricate modules for offshore plant operations.

“I look for this to really accelerate in the coming years because there’s all sorts of traditional oil and gas work to be done, but there’s a lot of emphasis on renewables as well. That’s going to need places like this for manufacturing these modules, and there’s nobody better to do this than Turner. There’s not a better place to do that than the Port of Iberia, and that’s why we’re here celebrating today,” Governor Edwards told News Ten.

He says he believes this will be a catalyst for more economic developments and investments in Louisiana.