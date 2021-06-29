Teche Growers discuss possible Agricultural Museum with Lt. Governor

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Members of the Teche Growers Association (TGA) met with local and state officials recently to discuss plans to develop an Agricultural Museum that would “include a heavy focus on the sugarcane growers,” according to a press release from the City of New Iberia.

TGA members met with Lt. Gov. Bill Nungesser, along with New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Mayor Pro-Tem Ricky Gonsoulin.

TGA is an organization of farmers, individuals, and businesses who “share the common desire to promote agriculture in South Central Louisiana that includes Iberia, St. Mary, St. Martin, Lafayette, and Vermilion Parishes.”

DeCourt and Gonsoulin pledged their support to work with Nungesser and the TGA to see the plans come to fruition. DeCourt said the sugarcane industry has “been an integral part of the economy and culture in and around New Iberia for more than 200 years.” The TGA said colonists first started cultivating the crop in South Louisiana in the 1750s.