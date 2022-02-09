NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Sylvia’s Shelter Spotlight takes us to Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia located at 1314 Troy Road. Angel Paws has many animals up for adoption.

Two animals available for adoption that have been there the longest are Willie and Caroline.

Willie came to Angel Paws in September of 2018 as a very young pup in a litter. He is very sweet and playful, however he can be very shy at first. His hobbies include playing around with his kennel mates such as tug of war and fetch. He is very smart and eager to love and learn. Willie is ready for a home of his own! Willie is a male, neutered and 3.5 years old.

Caroline came to Angel Paws in December of 2018 as a stray surrender at no fault of her own. Caroline is incredibly shy and enjoys being independent, all she requires is the basics and a good window to look out of. Though she is shy and doesn’t prefer cuddling she would definitely make a great addition to a quiet slow-paced home. Caroline is litter box trained and not declawed. Could she be the perfect fur-ever companion for you? Caroline is a female and spayed. She is a domestic shorthair cat and 4 years old.

For more information or if you’re interested in adopting any of the animals up for adoption at Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia, call (337) 365-1923, email info@angelpawsiberia.com or visit www.AngelPawsIberia.com.