SugArena to host COVID-19 vaccine event Monday, March 8

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health and Iberia Medical Center will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event at the SugArena in New Iberia on Monday, March 8.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccine by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call (337) 374-7420 or email covid19@iberiamedicalcenter.com. Please leave name, date of birth and contact number on the voice message or email request.

If you are not contacted for a vaccine appointment for this event, your request will be accommodated by Iberia Medical Center as additional supply is available.

Vaccination available only for those in the current eligibility group:

  • Persons 65 years of age or older
  • Dialysis patients
  • Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart Conditions, Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, Obesity, Severe Obesity, Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking, Type 2 Diabetes
  • All pregnant persons regardless of age
  • Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares
  • Frontline Healthcare Workers
  • Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services
  • Professional Home Care Workers
  • Law Enforcement and other First Responders
  • Election workers assigned to work March/April election.

For more information, visit covidvaccine.la.gov or call 211.

