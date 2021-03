NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a fire investigation in New Iberia involving one death.

Around 1:15 a.m. this morning, Iberia Parish Fire District #1 responded to a call for an apartment fire located in the 500 block of Grand Prix Blvd in New Iberia.

Firefighters later located the body of a female juvenile inside.

More information will be released as it becomes available.