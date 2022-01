NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A train having mechanical issues has blocked multiple railroad crossings throughout the city of New Iberia.

Motorist are being asked to avoid the railroad crossings from Lewis Street to Corrine Street.

According to New Iberia police, mechanics are enroute to address the issues, however there is no time as to when the crossings will reopen.

Once the repairs were made, the train will continue on its route, she said.