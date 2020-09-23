Single-vehicle crash claims life of Loreauville man

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A single-vehicle crash on La. 3242 near Walet Road in Iberia Parish claimed the life of a Loreauville man on Sept. 14.

Byson Provost, 24, of Loreauville, was traveling westbound on La. 3242 when he lost control of his vehicles for unclear reasons. His 2019 Dodge Challenger left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I TFC Thomas Gossen.

Provost and his juvenile front-seat passenger were both unbuckled at the time of the crash and were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Provost died earlier this morning. Impairment is unknown and samples were taken for toxicology tests. High speed is believed to be a major factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.