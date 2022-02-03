NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) -Violence in New Iberia drastically reduced last year according to the police department.

Statistics provided by the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) show shootings dropped from 33 reports in 2020 to just three in 2021.

Eight armed robberies were reported in 2020, but only two were reported last year, and 2020 had 10 sexual assault reports compared to six in 2021.

According to Police Chief Todd D’Albor, it takes three rings to temper the circus of crime.

He explained them as, “Engaging with our community, solving crime, and then knowing that the police officers that are solving this crime have integrity.”

Of the three reasons listed, engaging people through community policing was referenced the most. In 2021, city parks were improved, officers launched new initiatives to give back to youth, and Chief D’Albor promised other projects are on the way.

“To allow us to have the relationship and hopefully get into some homes where we can intervene,” D’Albor stated, “And not giving all the credit to the New Iberia Police Department, but it’s credit to our community that there is people that are looking out for others and trying to steer them in a direction away from crime.”

When a crime is committed, D’Albor said ensuring the crime is solved is a big part in preventing more. NIPD’s solve rate is over 70% for major crimes which is ahead of the national average by double-digits.

“If they’re caught, they’re less likely when they do get past the court dates and all the things of accountability, they are less likely to do it again at least not here,” D’Albor advised. “If a criminal element whoever that is, whether it’s more than one individual, goes out and commits crimes and is never caught never held accountable will they do it again? Absolutely.

Finally, police integrity is for the chief integral. He said in the past officers have faced discipline to the point of removal for not living up to law enforcement standards.

“You go to sleep at night knowing that the person protecting you is going to do the right thing,” Chief D’Albor encouraged.

NIPD has already had two reported shootings in 2022, so it is currently just one shooting away from catching up to 2021’s three. So, police are staying vigilant to not slow down in their efforts.

“We like the direction that we’ve headed in when it comes to our crime being lowered from the past years, but we’re striving to try and get to zero. Am I sitting here saying that zero crime is a realistic picture? No, but that’s what we strive for,” Chief D’Albor concluded.