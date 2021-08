NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person at the intersection of Center Street and W. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said officers responded to reports of shots fired.

On scene, she said, police located a victim who had been shot and sustained non life threatening injuries.

No additional details were released.