Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 15-year-old runaway.

According to Sheriff Tommy Romero, deputies need the public’s help finding Cristhian Castellanos.

Romero said Castellanos was last seen Monday (01/10) at around 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Hwy 14.

He was last seen wearing a black, white and gray striped jacket, ripped blue jeans and a pair of white FILA slides/sandals, Romero said.

He is 5 feet 8, has black hair, brown eyes and is approximately 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on the location of Cristhian Castellanos is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.