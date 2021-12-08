She survived in a bathroom for 91 days with 7 other women; Rwandan genocide survivor to speak in New Iberia Thursday

Rwandan genocide survivor and New York Times best-selling author will be in New Iberia Thursday, Dec. 9, to share her life testimony of hope, love, and forgiveness. Immaculee Ilibagiza survived the nation’s genocide and her family’s murder by hiding in a cramped bathroom with seven other women for 91 days.

Instead of succumbing to the rage she felt, she turned to prayer. She previewed her testimony today with Positively Iberia and KANE 107.5 FM.

“I come from a terrible place of anger to a place of forgiveness. Looking at the killers as children of the same father, who have chosen wrong who can still kill me, but still I needed to forgive them. Not just forgive them, I needed to pray for them. Pray for them to change,” Ilibagiza said over Zoom interview from her home country.

You can hear Ilibagiza in person Thursday at West End Park Gymnasium in New Iberia. The event is free and registration is not required. She will also keynote at a retreat December 10-11 that you can find more information on and register for here.