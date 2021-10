NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish authorities are needing help to find a missing man.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is requesting assistance from the public in locating Anthony Clay, 59. Clay is described as a black male last seen on Sept. 28. Authorities say he has several medical issues that require medication he does not have with him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Clay are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.