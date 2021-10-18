School pick-up and drop-off lines causing neighborhood headaches in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A resident of New Iberia believes redirecting Pesson Elementary School traffic should be elementary. His solution would be constructing a pick-up and drop-off lane on unused school property.

“Between 2:30-3:00, it’s holy havoc here,” explained Kermit Dixon. When school lets in and out, he feels like his front yard is in detention.

In the early morning or mid-afternoon on Broussard Street, the line from the one entrance and exit of Pesson Elementary runs the front of people’s driveways. Dixon would like to see his former elementary school devote more space on campus for their pick-up and drop-off lines.

According to the Iberia Parish Accessor website, Pesson Elementary owns 15 acres of property, and over half of it is open green space. Dixon’s plan is to install a driveway to keep traffic off the main roads.

Pesson Elementary on iberiaassessor.org

“Let’s utilize what we have, you know, and that’s property there that’s just there that could be used for that purpose,” Dixon argued.

New Iberia School Board member for district 4, Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis countered, “I know what is going to be the main question. It is does the board want to spend whatever kind of money to do that when we’re looking at doing a whole new school? I’m looking at that.”

School Board Member Shoe Do Lewis envisions other plans for that empty property, a new Pesson Elementary.

“It’s antiquated,” explained Lewis. “Build the school and leave the front one intact. Once we’ve finished the school, tear the front one down.”

Dixon believes careful planning could take into account both projects. He pitched his idea to the school board engineer Monday afternoon.

“Help the city grow and be a little more productive in a positive way,” Dixon encouraged.