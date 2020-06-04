Sandbag distribution locations in Iberia Parish and in New Iberia

Breaking News
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Iberia Parish Government will make sandbags in preparation for possible severe weather.

In New Iberia, sandbags will be available at the Acadian Ballpark, 401 N. Landry Drive, on Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

City officials are asking residents to please enter on Landry Drive and exit on Halphen St. for the flow of traffic.

Anyone with questions should call the New Iberia Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.

