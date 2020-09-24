Repairs to close Julia Street in New Iberia for 7-10 days

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Street repairs will take place in the 300 block of Julia Street between E. Pershing Street and Taylor Street in New Iberia on Monday, Sept. 31.

According to a press release from Mayor Freddie DeCourt, the repairs are slated to last 7-10 days, weather permitting. Both lanes will be closed to through traffic. Detour signs will be posted. Drivers are asked to avoid this are, to take alternate routes and to be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Anyone with concerns should call the City of New Iberia’s Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.