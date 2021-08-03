Questions remain after Iberia Parish Council votes to cuts back on voting locations

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Council is being accused of a decision that could lead to voters deciding not to vote.

The voting locations in some areas have been changed.

One councilman says the change could have been handled better.

Parish Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard says the new polling locations are not permanent.

The locations will more than likely change in about six months .

It’s a temporary fix, voted on by the council.

The registrar changes are based on what the council approved.

Blanchard says reapportionment is taking place or the district boundaries are being assessed.

“We’re in the middle of a task and it’s not complete but we have to have an election, so people have to know where to go vote,” Blanchard said.

Plus, Blanchard says the city marshal resigned and that calls for an immediate election to fill the seat.

Also, four constitutional amendments are on the ballot.

More polling locations will be needed.

The election is October 9, 2021.

“We had to work with what we had, assign people polling places and move lines,” Blanchard stated.

The Sugarland Elementary precinct has been “temporarily” relocated approximately 6 miles away to Coteau.

“In today’s environment with voter disenfranchisement and trying to suppress votes; it’s a bad thing,” Councilman Michael Landry explained.

Parish councilman Michael Landry says he questioned the changes before voting.

Landry states that he understands why the changes; but believes the decision could have been handled differently.

“Right now, we don’t have no answers about what our census is and reapportionment, but they moved the voting booths even temporarily,” Landry noted.

The registrar says next week cards will be sent to voters notifying them of their new temporary voting location.