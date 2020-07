NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — One man is dead after a shooting in the 900 block of Lynn Circle this afternoon, according to New Iberia Police.

Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the victim is only being identified as a black male at this time. No suspects have been named as of yet. The investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.