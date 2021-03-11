One killed in crash in Iberia Parish gas station parking lot

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead after being ejected from a side-by-side ATV in the parking lot of a gas station on Coteau Rd at around 10:30 a.m., this morning, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux.

Luciano Ramos-Padron, 73, died at the scene of the crash, according to Breaux.

In their investigation, IPSO detectives learned that three people were in the ATV as it arrived at the parking lot. While attempting to back up to the gas pump, it is suspected that the middle passenger accidentally stepped on the accelerator, causing the side by side to strike a nearby planter. The force of the collision, caused the side by side to nearly flip on its side and ejected the other passenger before striking a parked truck.

The driver of the side-by-side, who was not named, received a citation of operating an all-terrain vehicle on a public roadway. Possible additional charges pending toxicology results.

“Louisiana law is that all-terrain vehicles which are not specifically designated for road use may travel only on the shoulders of all public roads, not on highways,” said Sheriff Tommy Romero. “Residents need to be mindful when operating any all-terrain vehicles throughout the parish.”