NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — One person is injured after a shooting in the 1000 block of Mississippi St. in New Iberia shortly after lunchtime today, according to police.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, faced injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes. The victim is currently admitted to a local hospital.

The suspect, who has not been identified, remains at large, said Hughes.

Anyone with information should call New Iberia Police at (337) 369-2306.