NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead and three are injured after a shooting in New Iberia Friday evening, according to New Iberia Police.

According to an NIPD spokesperson, the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of S. Lewis St.

A male victim died at the scene of the shooting, and three others were taken to an area hospital and are in unknown conditions.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to update this story as more details are available.