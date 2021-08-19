One dead in New Iberia shooting

Please be advised that we were experiencing audio technical difficulties during our live interview.

UPDATE: The man killed in Wednesday night’s shooting has been identified by New Iberia Police as Tommie Boloney, 40.

Boloney suffered one gunshot wound and died after life-saving efforts were performed.

News Ten’s Britt LoFaso spoke exclusively with the victim’s sister less than an hour after the shooting occurred.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and remains under investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

If anyone has any information involving this shooting, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) One person, who has not yet been identified, has died after being shot shortly just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on Anderson Street in New Iberia.

Family members have confirmed with KLFY that the victim, a male, was shot by a gunman who then fled the scene.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes confirmed the fatal shooting, but did not have any additional information.