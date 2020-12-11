One dead after fatal shooting in Jeanerette

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Jeanerette Police are investigating a shooting this evening that has left one person dead. It happened about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of First Street and Lovette.

Another family is without a loved one tonight because violent crime. Details are scarce, but Jeanerette Police say a person of interest is in custody.

Someone called 911 saying they heard shots. Authorities rushed to the scene where they found a middle-aged man already dead on the ground.

Police Chief Dusty Vallot said it’s a tragedy that didn’t have to happen.

“Just like several other areas around here, we just need to put the guns down,” said the chief. “That’s the main thing. We have to get rid of these guns.”

It is still very early on in the investigation. Evidence is being processed and witnesses are being interviewed as we speak.