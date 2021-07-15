One arrested after standoff situation in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) — A 32-year-old male was arrested in New Iberia after the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a standoff situation and shots fired in the 6300 block of Hwy 14 Thursday evening, according to a press release from IPSO.

Police responded at about 5:30 and say there was a peaceful resolution to the situation.

Witnesses said that a man who was involved in the shooting barricaded himself inside a home near the site of the shooting.

The IPSO Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the cause of the standoff.