NIPD UPDATE: Person of interest in Silver Street homicide turns himself in

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Shaquille Daniels has turned himself in to the New Iberia Police Department. He was wanted for questioning a deadly, May 9 shooting on Silver Street.

Daniels has been booked in the Iberia Parish Jail on a probation and parole warrant for robbery and a warrant for domestic abuse battery from the New Iberia Police Department.

Investigation is ongoing with more arrests are expected, authorities said.

ORIGINAL: The New Iberia Police Department has identified a person of interest in an investigation into a murder on Silver Street on May 9, 2020.

The shooting also injured two children.

Shaquille Daniels, 26, is wanted by the NIPD for questioning.

Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts is urged to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS or the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.