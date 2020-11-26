New Iberia man reveals agony of watching mom die in house fire

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) The son of a woman who died in a New Iberia mobile home fire Monday is sharing his last moments with his mother while their home was collapsing around them.

Her son has identified the victims as 74-year-old Shirley Mae Jones.

“She was a wonderful mom. She took care of everybody. Everybody loved her,” Kevin Jones said.

Holding back tears, Jones remembers the tragic last moments with his mom.

“The last thing I seen, my mama’s hair was on fire, and the roof was falling on her.”

Every morning he woke his mom up with a cup of coffee and says it’s those small moments he’s holding onto.

“Seeing her every morning, asking for her coffee.”

That’s what Jones says he was doing Monday morning, making her cup of coffee, but she was first awoken by the sound of popping outside her room.

“It’s unbelievable to me.”

Smoke barreled in through the windows, and while his mom made her way out of her room, Jones says he rushed outside to grab the hose.

“By the time I got back, she was right there by the fire, the air conditioning unit, and that’s when she fell. And the roof started falling on her, and I crawled and tried to get to her, and it started falling on me. My neighbor told me to hurry up and get out because I would get burned in there too,” Jones recalled.

As his neighbor pulled him away from the engulfing fire, Jones says the last thing he saw was his mom underneath the debris.

“I wanted to go back in the house, but I couldn’t. I couldn’t do nothing.”

Not only did Jones lose his home and everything he owned, he says he lost his best friend and says the only picture he has of her is from her driver’s license.

“I’m taking it one day at a time.”

Jones’ family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for his mother’s funeral expenses and help him restore all of his belongings lost in the fire.

You can find a link to the GoFundMe here.