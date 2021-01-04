New Iberia to stream swearing-in ceremony live on Facebook

Iberia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The City of New Iberia will hold its swearing-in ceremonies live on their Facebook page at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The event will take place on the front steps of City Hall. The following officials will be sworn in to new terms:

  • Mayor Freddie DeCourt
  • Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin
  • Dist. 1 Councilperson Brooke Scelfo Marcotte
  • Dist. 2 Councilperson Marlon Lewis
  • Dist. 3 Councilperson David Broussard
  • Dist. 4 Councilperson Deidre Ledbetter
  • Dist. 5 Councilperson Deedy Johnson-Reid
  • Dist. 6 Councilperson Dustin Suire
  • City Marshal Tony Migues

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar