New Iberia to stream swearing-in ceremony live on Facebook

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The City of New Iberia will hold its swearing-in ceremonies live on their Facebook page at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The event will take place on the front steps of City Hall. The following officials will be sworn in to new terms:
- Mayor Freddie DeCourt
- Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin
- Dist. 1 Councilperson Brooke Scelfo Marcotte
- Dist. 2 Councilperson Marlon Lewis
- Dist. 3 Councilperson David Broussard
- Dist. 4 Councilperson Deidre Ledbetter
- Dist. 5 Councilperson Deedy Johnson-Reid
- Dist. 6 Councilperson Dustin Suire
- City Marshal Tony Migues