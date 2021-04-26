New Iberia to hold mental health awareness fundraiser

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) — The Iberia Mental Health Initiative and Heart for Iberia, two Iberia Parish nonprofit organizations, are hosting a run on May 22 to raise awareness and funds for mental health awareness.

The goal of the Bayou Side race is to raise funds for the Mental Health Initiative as well as spotlight the importance of good mental health. The city and parish governments are set to designate the month of May as Mental Health Month, as the U.S. already recognizes this.

The Iberia Mental Health Initiative is a grass-roots nonprofit organization composed of Iberia Parish citizens who advocate for good mental health. In the past five years, this has been done through public programs, family support groups, media outreach, and social media.

More information can be found at https://www.iberiamentalhealthinitiative.org/ as well as the Iberia Mental Health Initiative’s Facebook page.