New Iberia teen missing after walking out front door of Baton Rouge juvenile center

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia teen has been missing from a Baton Rouge juvenile center since Saturday, Oct. 17.

Jayden Vongchanh, 15, of New Iberia, walked out the front door of the facility and hasn’t been seen since, according to an incident report provided to News 10 by his mother. She also tells News 10 Jayden is around 5’5″ and 120 lbs.

Further information from the juvenile center was not available to News 10 due his status as a juvenile.

Anyone with information should contact (337) 335-7046.