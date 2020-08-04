New Iberia restaurant open for over 50 years struggles to bring customers back in amid pandemic

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A New Iberia restaurant in business for over 50 years says their eatery is struggling.

“The thing about it is it’s nothing you’re doing wrong. I talked to my salesman,” Victor Huckaby, owner of Victor’s Cafeteria, said. “I’ve talked to other people in the food business, and it’s not like we’re doing something wrong. It’s just the way it is today.”

Huckaby’s father opened Victor’s Cafeteria in 1969. It’s been a staple on Main St. in downtown New Iberia ever since, but like many other businesses, COVID-19 is costing them their customers.

“I think people are just taking the extra precautions. They just can’t afford to get sick,” Huckaby said.

Related Content Acadiana Eats: Victor’s Cafeteria Video

He says although his restaurant is allowed to be open right now, business is down now more than ever, and he believes that is because people are still afraid of this virus.

“Just to show you, every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. in the morning, we had all these tables together, and we have 30 plus retired military people in here,” he said. “Now it’s down to four or five, so that’s got to tell you, it wasn’t about us. They’re just scared to get out, and they’re just taking extra precautions.”

Huckaby says for the first time in 50 years, he’s having to shut down on certain days. He says people just aren’t eating out as much anymore.

“Sundays was always our big, big day. After mass families would come in and elderly people with their kids and their grandkids, and we’re just not seeing that anymore. I have to assume they’re just scared to be around them, even though we’re doing the distancing and everything else,” he told News 10.

Despite all these setbacks, however, Huckaby, says he’s hopeful for his cafeteria.